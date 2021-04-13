Robert W. Baird Trims iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Target Price to $80.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $227.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $204.15.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $80.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 1.68. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $286.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.99.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.37, for a total transaction of $1,256,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,174,602.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $91,506,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,676,000.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

