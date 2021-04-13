Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Raised to $147.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.62.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $172.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $94.12 and a 1-year high of $173.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.73 and a 200-day moving average of $143.70. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,830,000 after purchasing an additional 195,790 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,961,000 after buying an additional 103,967 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 578,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,907,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,333,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,741,000 after buying an additional 60,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

