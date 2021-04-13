Short Interest in WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Expands By 1,324.6%

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 1,324.6% from the March 15th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WISeKey International stock opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.47. WISeKey International has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WISeKey International stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of WISeKey International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI.

