Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Short Interest Update

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 240.6% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:RVPH opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of -0.04. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapies to address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP5063 for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder, as well as for treating pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

