Short Interest in Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Rises By 236.1%

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 236.1% from the March 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ SRRA opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.90. Sierra Oncology has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $20.43.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.11). On average, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will post -7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 2,626.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $1,208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $2,164,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $3,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

