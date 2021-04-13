ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $83.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASOMY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of ASOMY stock opened at $72.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASOS has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $81.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 3.70.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

