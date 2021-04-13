ENI (NYSE:E) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on E. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. HSBC raised ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank raised ENI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ENI from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSE:E opened at $24.08 on Monday. ENI has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.39.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.24 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. Research analysts anticipate that ENI will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ENI by 27.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,987 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in ENI by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 770,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 637,841 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000.

About ENI

