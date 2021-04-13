Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NAPA. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday. They set a sector perform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.78.

Shares of NAPA opened at $18.77 on Monday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $20.73.

In other news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $135,913,338.02.

