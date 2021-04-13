JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Downgraded by Roth Capital to “Neutral”

Roth Capital downgraded shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JinkoSolar currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.33.

NYSE:JKS opened at $36.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. JinkoSolar has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $90.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.03.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,484,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 18,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

