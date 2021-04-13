Head-To-Head Contrast: Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) and Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) and Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Mesoblast and Passage Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast -591.00% -18.69% -13.85% Passage Bio N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mesoblast and Passage Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast 1 2 3 0 2.33 Passage Bio 0 2 5 0 2.71

Mesoblast currently has a consensus price target of $14.55, indicating a potential upside of 72.19%. Passage Bio has a consensus price target of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 97.00%. Given Passage Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Passage Bio is more favorable than Mesoblast.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mesoblast and Passage Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast $32.16 million 34.09 -$77.94 million ($0.74) -11.42 Passage Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Passage Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mesoblast.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Mesoblast shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of Passage Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Passage Bio beats Mesoblast on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. It is also developing MPC-300-IV that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biologic refractory rheumatoid arthritis, diabetic kidney diseases, and type 2 diabetic nephropathy. It operates in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. Mesoblast Limited has strategic partnerships with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group to offer MPC-150-IM for heart failure and MPC-25-IC for heart attacks in China; JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. for the treatment of wound healing in patients with epidermolysis bullosa; and GrÃ¼nenthal to develop and commercialize cell therapy for the treatment of chronic low back pain. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc., a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease. The company also develops PBML04 for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy; PBAL05 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and PBCM06 for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Type 2A, as well as programs for the treatment of adult CNS indication. It has a strategic research collaboration with the Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program; and collaboration agreement, and a development services and clinical supply agreement with Catalent Maryland, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

