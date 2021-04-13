$166.44 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will report $166.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $170.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.77 million. Bank of Hawaii posted sales of $172.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year sales of $664.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $653.11 million to $675.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $670.00 million, with estimates ranging from $666.90 million to $673.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $164.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.07 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth $235,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $32,332,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 19,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $91.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $99.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

