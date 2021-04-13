OLO (NYSEARCA:OLO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist

Truist began coverage on shares of OLO (NYSEARCA:OLO) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Get OLO alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:OLO opened at $27.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67. OLO has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

In related news, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 272,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $7,799,552.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 681,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,491,518.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Linda Rottenberg bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,050 shares in the company, valued at $326,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.