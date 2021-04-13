Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SDXAY. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Sodexo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sodexo from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDXAY opened at $19.85 on Monday. Sodexo has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $20.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

