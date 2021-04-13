Metso Outotec Oyj’s (OUKPY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on OUKPY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Metso Outotec Oyj has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:OUKPY opened at $5.62 on Monday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies and end-to-end solutions and services for minerals processing, aggregates, metals refining, and recycling industries worldwide. It offers a range of equipment, parts, and services for quarries, aggregates contractors, construction companies, as well as for demolition and recycling applications; and a portfolio of process solutions, equipment, and services, as well as plant delivery capability for mining operations.

