The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

Shares of SMPL opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $35.25.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 10,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,073,000 after buying an additional 648,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,334,000 after buying an additional 445,366 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

