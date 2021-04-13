Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Buy Rating from Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $675.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NFLX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $587.45.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $552.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $244.82 billion, a PE ratio of 89.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $367.70 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $527.47 and a 200-day moving average of $518.72.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,281,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 488 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

