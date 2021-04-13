Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $99.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $99.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $97.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $39.82 and a one year high of $100.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.95. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.08, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $637.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. Analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,397 in the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

