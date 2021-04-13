T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $160.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.28.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US stock opened at $130.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $84.47 and a one year high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 445,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,888,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $3,012,719,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,173,934,000 after buying an additional 635,362 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,082,743,000 after buying an additional 818,849 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $965,323,000 after buying an additional 712,025 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,473,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $738,122,000 after buying an additional 127,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.