Sage Therapeutics’ (SAGE) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their hold rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Mizuho currently has a $81.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SAGE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.06.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $74.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $98.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.65.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. Analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,190,000 after purchasing an additional 359,110 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 308,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,645,000 after purchasing an additional 220,600 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $17,967,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,604,000 after purchasing an additional 177,700 shares during the period.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

