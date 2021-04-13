Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Short Interest Up 11,000.0% in March

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 11,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIOIF opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. Biome Grow has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

About Biome Grow

Biome Grow Inc, through its subsidiaries, cultivates, produces, and distributes cannabis at Antigonish, Nova Scotia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

