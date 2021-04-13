Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Given New GBX 1,150 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Antofagasta to an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of GBX 1,051.25 ($13.73).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of ANTO opened at GBX 1,700 ($22.21) on Monday. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 727.40 ($9.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,909.05 ($24.94). The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,738.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,411.43. The stock has a market cap of £16.76 billion and a PE ratio of 45.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.36%.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.