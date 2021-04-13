Ilika (LON:IKA) Price Target Increased to GBX 320 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Ilika (LON:IKA) had its price target lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of IKA opened at GBX 269 ($3.51) on Monday. Ilika has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 282 ($3.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 10.59. The company has a market capitalization of £374.01 million and a P/E ratio of -99.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 207.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 162.16.

In other news, insider Stephen John Boydell sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50), for a total transaction of £17,420 ($22,759.34).

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

