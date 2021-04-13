Canaccord Genuity Increases PayPoint (LON:PAY) Price Target to GBX 825

PayPoint (LON:PAY) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 825 ($10.78) in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.06) price target on shares of PayPoint in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

PAY opened at GBX 618 ($8.07) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 591.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 590.92. PayPoint has a 1 year low of GBX 483 ($6.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 790 ($10.32). The company has a market capitalization of £424.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

