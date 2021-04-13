Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Raised to £170

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from £157 ($205.12) to £170 ($222.11) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FLTR. Jefferies Financial Group set a £187 ($244.32) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays set a £175 ($228.64) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Flutter Entertainment to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from £140 ($182.91) to £174 ($227.33) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of £144.37 ($188.62).

Shares of FLTR opened at £150.85 ($197.09) on Monday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of GBX 7,338 ($95.87) and a 12 month high of £196.81 ($257.13). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of £154.26 and a 200-day moving average price of £142.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. The firm has a market cap of £26.43 billion and a PE ratio of 529.30.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

