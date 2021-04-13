Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Price Target Increased to GBX 230 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 230 ($3.00) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of VMUK stock opened at GBX 196.50 ($2.57) on Monday. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of GBX 64.38 ($0.84) and a one year high of GBX 201.30 ($2.63). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 190.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 140.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

