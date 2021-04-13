$151.79 Million in Sales Expected for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to announce sales of $151.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $151.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $152.26 million. Trupanion reported sales of $111.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year sales of $665.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $664.10 million to $668.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $839.85 million, with estimates ranging from $825.10 million to $854.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRUP shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

In other news, insider Asher Bearman sold 7,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $754,225.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,022.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $178,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,829.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,062 shares of company stock worth $14,563,474 in the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trupanion by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,476,000 after buying an additional 1,680,109 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Trupanion by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 465,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,757,000 after buying an additional 289,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Trupanion by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,217,000 after buying an additional 112,286 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Trupanion by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 412,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,424,000 after buying an additional 50,166 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $3,050,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $75.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.03. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,889.53 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

