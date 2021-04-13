argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $301.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARGX shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Guggenheim lowered shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of argenx from $311.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $263.25 on Tuesday. argenx has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $382.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $303.29 and a 200-day moving average of $293.19.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($0.64). On average, research analysts forecast that argenx will post -12.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

