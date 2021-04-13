argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $301.43.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARGX shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Guggenheim lowered shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of argenx from $311.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.
Shares of ARGX stock opened at $263.25 on Tuesday. argenx has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $382.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $303.29 and a 200-day moving average of $293.19.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About argenx
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.
