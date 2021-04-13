FY2022 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Lifted by Analyst

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.50. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Edward Jones lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Citigroup stock opened at $72.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in C. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,701,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,316,000 after buying an additional 338,228 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 454,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,584,000 after buying an additional 171,375 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

