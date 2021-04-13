Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BOSS. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.60 ($34.82) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €30.47 ($35.85).

ETR BOSS opened at €35.56 ($41.84) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a PE ratio of -10.91. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1 year high of €36.86 ($43.36). The business’s 50-day moving average is €33.09 and its 200 day moving average is €27.40.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

