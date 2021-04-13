Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BOSS. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.60 ($34.82) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €30.47 ($35.85).

ETR BOSS opened at €35.56 ($41.84) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a PE ratio of -10.91. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1 year high of €36.86 ($43.36). The business’s 50-day moving average is €33.09 and its 200 day moving average is €27.40.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

