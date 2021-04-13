Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KBX. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €104.08 ($122.45).

ETR:KBX opened at €105.00 ($123.53) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.32. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €77.61 ($91.31) and a one year high of €117.24 ($137.93). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €105.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is €106.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

