adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €340.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €287.76 ($338.55).

adidas stock opened at €281.60 ($331.29) on Monday. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €280.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of €281.19.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

