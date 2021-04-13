Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €135.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ML. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €134.83 ($158.63).

ML opened at €125.00 ($147.06) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €125.02 and a 200 day moving average of €109.52. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a fifty-two week high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

