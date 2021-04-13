Anglo American’s (AAL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,920 ($38.15) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,467.86 ($32.24).

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 3,029 ($39.57) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31. The firm has a market cap of £41.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.14. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,304.20 ($17.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,091.50 ($40.39). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,898.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,451.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,734 ($35.72) per share, for a total transaction of £13,943.40 ($18,217.14). Also, insider Stephen Pearce sold 65,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,962 ($38.70), for a total value of £1,947,396.52 ($2,544,286.02).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

