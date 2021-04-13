Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

MEGGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Meggitt from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Meggitt from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of MEGGF stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. Meggitt has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

