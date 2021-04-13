Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF)

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GDDFF. Desjardins decreased their price target on Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Goodfood Market from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Goodfood Market from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS GDDFF opened at $6.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. Goodfood Market has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

