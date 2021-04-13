Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $57.95 on Monday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.84. The company has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

