Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Andritz AG is engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. Its operating segment consists of Hydro; Pulp & Paper; Metals and Separation. Hydro segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps and hydropower equipment. Pulp & Paper segment manufactures and trades tissue, board and paper products. Metals segment processes cold-rolled carbon steel, metal strip and stainless steel. Separation segment produces belts, screw passes, screens, drains cantrifuges, discs, drum filters, filter presses, separators, thickeners, flocculent systems and thermal systems. Andritz AG is headquartered in Graz, Austria. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Andritz stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.67. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.67. Andritz has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Andritz’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production of various types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power production; flue gas cleaning plants; plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

