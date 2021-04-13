$143.20 Million in Sales Expected for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will report $143.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $145.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.80 million. Exterran reported sales of $210.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year sales of $678.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $666.00 million to $698.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $760.97 million, with estimates ranging from $726.70 million to $798.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.35). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 17.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTN. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Exterran by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 82,197 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Exterran by 36.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 307,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 82,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Exterran by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,387,392 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,392,000 after acquiring an additional 77,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Exterran by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 55,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southport Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Exterran by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. now owns 100,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXTN opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.01. Exterran has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $8.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

