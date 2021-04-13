$776.85 Million in Sales Expected for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will post $776.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $781.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $772.00 million. Crane posted sales of $797.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,462,000 after buying an additional 1,068,747 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $55,959,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Crane by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 908,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,530,000 after buying an additional 548,719 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 174.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 576,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,791,000 after buying an additional 366,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Crane by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 326,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,376,000 after buying an additional 255,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Crane stock opened at $95.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.59. Crane has a 52-week low of $44.23 and a 52-week high of $96.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.77 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

