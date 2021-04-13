Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Short Interest Up 370.0% in March

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 370.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WRTBY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

