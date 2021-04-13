Short Interest in Xenonics Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XNNHQ) Drops By 83.5%

Xenonics Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XNNHQ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 83.5% from the March 15th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of XNNHQ opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Xenonics has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04.
About Xenonics
