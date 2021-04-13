Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FELTY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fuji Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Fuji Electric from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FELTY opened at $11.22 on Monday. Fuji Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the power electronics systems, power and new energy, electronic devices, and food and beverage distribution businesses worldwide. It offers AC drives, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors, photoconductors, and storage devices; uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; instrumentation products and sensors, and radiation monitoring systems; factory automation Systems; and LV and MV distributions, motor controls, and energy control equipment.

