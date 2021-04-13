SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Aegis

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) had its target price trimmed by Aegis from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SCYNEXIS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on SCYNEXIS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SCYNEXIS presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $8.21 on Monday. SCYNEXIS has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $169.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($2.80). Equities research analysts predict that SCYNEXIS will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 319,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $2,628,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 88,353 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter valued at $5,240,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

