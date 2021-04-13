Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SPCE. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Virgin Galactic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Virgin Galactic from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.64.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $26.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 0.80. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). On average, research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,910,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 7,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $280,911.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,377,766.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,164,132 shares of company stock worth $111,419,140. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the third quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

