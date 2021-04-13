Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Get Barings BDC alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Barings BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Barings BDC presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The firm has a market cap of $494.01 million, a P/E ratio of -257.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Barings BDC by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.