Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ORAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

ORAN stock opened at $12.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. Orange has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $13.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORAN. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Orange by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 125,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 23,037 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 150,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

