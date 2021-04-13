Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
AVVIY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised Aviva from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Aviva from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded Aviva from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Aviva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.
OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $11.18 on Monday. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.13. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.30.
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
Featured Story: Asset Allocation
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.