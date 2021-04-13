Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AVVIY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised Aviva from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Aviva from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded Aviva from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Aviva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $11.18 on Monday. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.13. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.7315 per share. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 6.43%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

