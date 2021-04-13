NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NatWest Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NatWest Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.13.

NatWest Group stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $5.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 5.25%. Research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in NatWest Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 34,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in NatWest Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 65,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

