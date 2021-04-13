Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of therapeutics to improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer. The company focused on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent. It has completed Phase-II studies in patients with metastatic breast cancer. Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Lifesci Capital cut Odonate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

ODT opened at $3.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.46. Odonate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $135.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 282.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 969.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

