Critical Analysis: Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) vs. Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS)

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) and Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Telia Company AB (publ) and Telephone and Data Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telia Company AB (publ) 4 1 2 0 1.71 Telephone and Data Systems 0 1 3 1 3.00

Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus price target of $29.10, indicating a potential upside of 22.84%. Given Telephone and Data Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Telephone and Data Systems is more favorable than Telia Company AB (publ).

Volatility and Risk

Telia Company AB (publ) has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telephone and Data Systems has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Telia Company AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Telephone and Data Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Telia Company AB (publ) pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telephone and Data Systems pays out 68.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Telephone and Data Systems has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Telephone and Data Systems is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Telia Company AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Telia Company AB (publ) and Telephone and Data Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telia Company AB (publ) 3.45% 3.78% 1.26% Telephone and Data Systems 4.32% 4.08% 2.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telia Company AB (publ) and Telephone and Data Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telia Company AB (publ) $9.10 billion 2.01 $750.54 million $0.37 24.11 Telephone and Data Systems $5.18 billion 0.52 $121.00 million $1.03 23.00

Telia Company AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Telephone and Data Systems. Telephone and Data Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telia Company AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Telephone and Data Systems beats Telia Company AB (publ) on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions. It also provides replace and repair services; Trade-In program through which it buys customers' used equipment; internet connections and all-home WI-FI services; TDS TV+, an integrated cloud television platform that offers video content; local and long-distance telephone service, VoIP, and enhanced services; and broadband, IP-based services, and hosted voice and video collaboration services. It sells its products through retail sales, direct sales, third-party retailers, and independent agents, as well as through ecommerce and telesales. As of December 31, 2020, the company offers its services to customers 5 million wireless connections, and 1.2 million wireline and cable connections. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

